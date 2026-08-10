Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Santiago
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Santiago, Dominican Republic

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
AltoBello Residences – Santiago, Dominican Republic Altobello Residences is a gated resident…
$151,100
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Luxury off-plan apartments in Cerros de Gurabo, Santiago, Dominican Republic.  This resident…
$232,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Santiago, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go