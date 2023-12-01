Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Santiago
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Santiago, Dominican Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with kitchen in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with kitchen
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€214,765
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Santiago, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir