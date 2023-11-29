Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Land
  4. Nagua

Lands for sale in Nagua, Dominican Republic

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Some of the most beautiful natural beach, with calm ocean to swim all day. Bring your villa …
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Bring your idea, and we will not only make the land yours but we will build the villa of you…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Lot available to enjoy a gorgeous ocean view, looking at the cruise and even the wales passi…
€53,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Lot available to enjoy a gorgeous ocean view, looking at the cruise and even the wales passi…
€182,141
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Incredible land with mountain and ocean view, on the hill in Las terrenas. Land has a small …
€2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Very good location, very good price, just bring in your ocean view villa or condos project. …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Very beautiful piece of undeveloped land that can handle beautiful prject, with two little i…
€62,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Beautiful flat land, with lots of trees in Nagua. Area has everything, electricity, potable …
€4,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Ocean View hilly land in Las Terrenas, staerting by 2500 m2, at only 60 us, dominating kilo…
€136,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Amazing land, probably the last piece with this characteristic in the whole Las Terrenas, Sa…
€545,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Ocean view lot/plot that can handle villa or apprtment to enjoy the best view possible. Area…
€181,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Incredible mountain with flat area for constructions, covered with amazing vegetation that g…
€1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Dozens of mountain chain dominitaing the view of the ocean covered by vegetation, for peacef…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir