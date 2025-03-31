Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Miches
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Miches, Dominican Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
2 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/4
This is a complex of 48 Caribbean-style apartments, created to be the home of professionals …
$59,900
1 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
It is a modern tower with one and two-bedroom apartments, with an innovative architecture th…
$138,200
2 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
Residence gated, with innovative and avant-garde architecture within an exclusive area, prem…
$299,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with Swimming pool, gym, with Children's playground in Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Swimming pool, gym, with Children's playground
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Please note that, the photos posted are of a model villa for reference, the project is sold …
$129,180
3 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
3 bedrooms, terrace, incredible view. Located in one of the most exclusive and spectacular a…
$415,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
Floor 6/6
Penthouse, 6th floor 2 bedrooms + family room, incredible view. Located in one of the most e…
$580,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Floor 2/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$810,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Don't miss this spectacular villa in Casa de Campo:Features:5 bedrooms5.5 bathroomsDistribut…
$1,40M
1 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
The project consists of a complex of apartments with hotel services and exclusive amenities,…
$164,600
2 bedroom apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning beac…
$1,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Romana, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
It is a luxury apartment complex with comfortable pre-sale prices and exceptional amenities …
$100,400
