Apartments for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

12 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€86,316
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€117,862
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with beach in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€89,042
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with jacuzzi, with kitchen in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with jacuzzi, with kitchen
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€298,925
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
€454,294
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
€268,033
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€471,557
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€863,158
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€445,208
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€885,872
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€1,18M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…
€199,889
