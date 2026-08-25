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Townhouses for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

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Townhouse in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Townhouse
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Affordable single family house of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and living area. A pr…
$129 000
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Agency
Habita
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