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Chalets for sale in Dominican Republic

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Chalet 2 bedrooms in El Limon, Dominican Republic
Chalet 2 bedrooms
El Limon, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 176 m²
Number of floors 2
🌿 New chalet in the heart of nature – El LimónNestled in a preserved tropical environment in…
$179,000
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