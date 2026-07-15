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Pool Villas for sale in Cabrera, Dominican Republic

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Villa in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Area 241 m²
Exclusive Villas & Ocean View Lots in Cabrera, Dominican Republic Coco Bay Luxury Residences…
$67,242
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Properties features in Cabrera, Dominican Republic

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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