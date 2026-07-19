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Villas for sale in Baoruco, Dominican Republic

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baoruco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baoruco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Beautiful Villa for sale, modern coastal style, located in the middle of the route Barahona-…
$455,000
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