  Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  Dubai
  Wohnkomplex Solaya Residences

Wohnkomplex Solaya Residences

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$3,89M
;
22
ID: 29098
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 02.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Seamlessly blending architecture and nature, the nine buildings of the Solaya complex on the beachfront offer maximum views of the sea, city, and beach. Spacious open-plan apartments flooded with natural light and well-designed interior and exterior spaces create an elegant backdrop for a contemporary coastal lifestyle that reflects your style.

 

Just minutes from the bustling center of Dubai, Solaya is a cultural coastal community where private residences are located in a privileged location on the seafront, close to renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

 

Thoughtful gardens and shaded corners offer tranquil outdoor retreats, connecting Solaya to the central Beach Park—an open space for sports, leisure, and relaxation.

 

Solaya residences combine iconic architecture, breathtaking views, and luxurious coastal living. Harmoniously integrated into the landscape, they offer spacious layouts, high ceilings, and open spaces.

 

Windows framing endless sea views and filled with natural light create a unified space between nature and home. The understated contemporary aesthetic of the interiors is accentuated by high-quality finishes, organic forms, and a neutral palette. Elegant living spaces with access to the outdoors connect the residences with their surroundings. Terraces with sea views, private balconies, and cozy courtyards create an atmosphere of seaside tranquility.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken

