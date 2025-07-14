Wohnkomplex Complex Azizi Lina

Located at the gateway to Dubai's commercial and business center, Azizi Lina rises in the heart of Jebel Ali, adjacent to JAFZA, one of the world's largest free economic zones, and the Middle East's largest port. With unrivalled transport links, direct access to the metro and a host of premium amenities, it opens up a world of possibilities, seamlessly blending ambition, convenience and lifestyle.
KEY FEATURES
Exclusive studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in freehold ownership
Strategic location with some of the best return on investment in the emirate
Close to JAFZA, the region's largest port and one of the largest free zones in the world
More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in the immediate vicinity
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road
A few steps from Life Pharmacy metro station
High-quality finishes and amenities
Convenient access to major entertainment and shopping centers
AMENITIES
Cinema
Separate and fully equipped
Games room
Spacious parking
Swimming pools, gyms for men and women
Multifunctional hall
24-hour security
Indoor playground
Retail space
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)