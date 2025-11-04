  1. Realting.com
  Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$179,059
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
7
ID: 32861
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1161
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 11.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

Innere Details

  • Sicherheit

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 sq. m., in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic is a new premium residential complex located a 4-minute walk from Alanya's famous Cleopatra Beach and its beautiful park.

The complex is located on a quiet street, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquility while still being within walking distance of the developed infrastructure of the city's tourist center.

The complex's unique location ensures not only comfortable living and recreation year-round, but also a profitable investment with high liquidity.

The complex is distinguished by impeccable quality, modern materials and technologies, luxurious design, and the highest level of comfort.

The complex was built in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Heated outdoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • Gym
  • Heated jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Children's playroom
  • Bike parking
  • Manager
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • Fenced area
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
