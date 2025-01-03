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  4. Wohnquartier Valley Views Fase 2

Wohnquartier Valley Views Fase 2

Mijas, Spanien
von
$453,922
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39580
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 562833753
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Doma, 2

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
Located in Mijas, this is a new apartment development with private parking spaces and a communal pool. Located in a privileged enclave between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, these apartments combine contemporary design, high-quality materials, and spacious terraces to enjoy the sun and Mediterranean breeze. Live in an unparalleled setting, surrounded by nature, the sea, and golf courses, with all the amenities at your fingertips. An exclusive development of newly built apartments and penthouses, located in the quiet area of ​​Mijas Hipódromo. Surrounded by nature, you'll enjoy unique views of the sea and mountains, just 10 minutes from the beaches of Fuengirola. Live surrounded by leisure, nature, and sports: golf courses such as La Cala Golf and El Chaparral, the large Costa del Sol Park, and the lively Miramar shopping center are all just minutes away. Within 3 km, you'll find excellent gastronomic and cultural offerings in La Cala de Mijas, Fuengirola, and Marbella. Furthermore, Málaga city and its airport are just 30 minutes away. The homes come equipped with a fitted kitchen and appliances, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and full bathrooms. Located in a gated community with a pool, gardens, and sea views, the home offers homes with underground parking and a storage room. Phase 2 also offers homes with an outdoor parking space. The bright apartments boast natural light and spacious terraces for enjoying all-day sunshine, along with wonderful views of the sea and mountains. The homes feature a modern layout based on the "total living" concept, maximizing the use of space, with living rooms that connect to the terraces through large windows. Each apartment has been designed to offer comfort, functionality, and a living experience tailored to the needs of each client. This contemporary-style development offers every detail for your maximum comfort, in compliance with the new European building quality standards, guaranteeing the highest level of soundproofing and thermal insulation between homes. The kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped with Bosch or similar appliances, including an electric oven, microwave, induction hob, extractor hood, integrated refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, and single-bowl stainless steel sink. The bathrooms feature oak-colored wall-mounted vanity units, a shower tray and screen, and all Tres faucets. Large-format Saloni porcelain tiles have been chosen for all rooms in the home, and a non-slip version of the same tile has been used for the terraces.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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