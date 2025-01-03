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Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6

Casares, Spanien
von
$7,39M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39146
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1958590936
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Casares

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This exquisite villa, nestled beside the Finca Cortesin golf course, presents an extraordinary opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the lavish Mediterranean lifestyle. Poised within the Finca Cortesin resort, this residence affords sweeping vistas of the lush fairways and the Mediterranean Sea. The architectural brilliance of Miguel Olazabal shines through, lending the home a modern allure that epitomises luxury. Set upon an expansive plot, the villa welcomes guests with a captivating entrance adorned with a picturesque lake and meticulously landscaped gardens. Spanning two levels, the four bedrooms are located on the upper floor, while an additional fifth bedroom is conveniently located on the ground level. Inside, the interiors exude elegance with their soft neutral tones and tasteful wooden accents, creating a seamless sense of harmony throughout. The ground floor is home to the well-appointed kitchen, complete with Gaggenau appliances and a comfortable living area that effortlessly connects to the outdoors through a wealth of glass sliding doors. Embracing the concept of indoor-outdoor living, the carefully landscaped gardens create a verdant oasis that melds seamlessly with the interior spaces, offering a unique ambiance. A serene swimming pool complements the garden, inviting year-round enjoyment, while ample terrace space caters to al-fresco dining and chill-out spaces. With its privileged frontline position, breathtaking views and stunning architectural design, this extraordinary property epitomises the exclusive luxury golf lifestyle found only at Finca Cortesin.

Standort auf der Karte

Casares, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Casares, Spanien
von
$7,39M
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