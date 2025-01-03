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Wohnquartier Azure Homes

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$244,595
;
7
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39094
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 941125635
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Colmenar, 1

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This exclusive new development is located in the well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol thanks to its peaceful atmosphere, excellent connections, and proximity to all essential amenities. The project consists of only 10 multi-family homes, offering an intimate and exclusive residential concept with 1- and 2-bedroom properties in a variety of layouts, designed to suit different lifestyles. The ground-floor apartments feature spacious terraces, perfect for enjoying outdoor living and the Mediterranean climate all year round, while the duplex penthouses boast spectacular private solariums that provide an extra level of privacy and comfort. Each home has been carefully designed with functional layouts, bright interiors, and high-quality finishes. The modern kitchens come fully furnished and equipped with included appliances, combining style and practicality for everyday living. Comfort is guaranteed through a ducted inverter air conditioning system and hot water production via aerothermal technology, an efficient and sustainable solution that enhances energy savings. In addition, all homes include reinforced security entrance doors and carefully selected materials to provide a modern and comfortable living experience. The development also features a versatile multi-purpose room, with the possibility of customization as a gym, coworking space, sauna, or wellness area, adapting to the needs of each owner. The building includes a lift and offers optional upgrades to further enhance exclusivity, such as a home automation system, jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen furniture, and additional appliances. Located in a privileged setting, the development is close to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, sports facilities, and public transport connections, while being just minutes away from the beach and the centre of Fuengirola. A modern and exclusive project designed to enjoy comfort, privacy, and the Mediterranean lifestyle in one of the finest residential areas of the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

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