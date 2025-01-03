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Wohnquartier The Views Residences

Istan, Spanien
von
$1,81M
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39553
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1915113883
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Dorf
    Istan

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Situated in the heart of the exclusive Sierra Blanca Country Club, this remarkable development of only three south-west-facing villas, The Views Residences, offers an exceptional combination of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty. Located in a gated community, it embodies sophistication and tranquility in one of the most privileged settings on the Costa del Sol. Carefully positioned to maximize their elevated location, the villas offer sweeping panoramic views over the lush pine forests of Sierra Blanca, the Mediterranean Sea, and the serene Istán lake. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, each villa blends architectural elegance with comfort and functionality, ensuring a truly refined lifestyle. Whether you are hosting guests in the bright living-dining space, enjoying a peaceful sunrise from your bedroom, or unwinding on the terrace surrounded by nature, this home offers a true retreat—where serenity and sophistication coexist. Set in the hills of Istán, within a secure and private community, Sierra Blanca Country Club is enveloped by untouched nature, with outstanding views over La Concepción reservoir, the Mediterranean coastline, and the dramatic Sierra de las Nieves mountains—now a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Istán, often described as “the spring of the Costa del Sol,” is known for its pure waters and rich biodiversity. The area features native species like holm oaks, cork trees, and wild rosemary, as well as local fauna such as mountain goats, golden eagles, and owls. It’s a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities like hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, birdwatching, and canyoning in its dramatic river landscapes. Despite its natural surroundings, Sierra Blanca Country Club enjoys excellent road access, connecting you effortlessly with key destinations: Puente Romano - 10 minutes Puerto Banús – 15 minutes Marbella Centre – 20 minutes San Pedro de Alcántara – 15 minutes Estepona – 35 minutes María Zambrano AVE Station (Málaga) – 55 minutes Málaga International Airport (AGP) – 50 minutes

Standort auf der Karte

Istan, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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