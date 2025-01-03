Wohnquartier The Eagle Seaview Residences

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New and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious area of Cerrado del Águila, Mijas.
It is a unique project of only 59 homes, distributed in cozy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, designed for those who dream of living in a privileged environment. Its spaces are designed to delight those who enjoy calm, comfort and connection with nature, with large terraces offering views of the sea and mountains combined with the blue horizon of the Mediterranean. Just 10 minutes from the sea, it offers the advantage of proximity to the beach and mountains without sacrificing the tranquility of a residential environment.
The heart of the complex is its immense garden and common areas, a large green space where you can lose yourself, rest, or stroll under the sun, enjoying the Mediterranean climate, relaxing, and disconnecting from the urban pace. In addition, the development includes an infinity pool—ideal for enjoying sunsets with sea views—a gym, and communal areas designed for leisure and well-being, perfect for savoring outdoor life all year round.
Each home includes a parking space and storage room, providing convenience and practicality from day one. The unique location and sensational views of the Mediterranean complete the experience: a home where the sea, nature, tranquility, and comfort come together to create a privileged living space.
Standort auf der Karte
Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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