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Wohnquartier The Eagle Seaview Residences

Mijas, Spanien
von
$478,951
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39536
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 126432909
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Buitre

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious area of Cerrado del Águila, Mijas. It is a unique project of only 59 homes, distributed in cozy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, designed for those who dream of living in a privileged environment. Its spaces are designed to delight those who enjoy calm, comfort and connection with nature, with large terraces offering views of the sea and mountains combined with the blue horizon of the Mediterranean. Just 10 minutes from the sea, it offers the advantage of proximity to the beach and mountains without sacrificing the tranquility of a residential environment. The heart of the complex is its immense garden and common areas, a large green space where you can lose yourself, rest, or stroll under the sun, enjoying the Mediterranean climate, relaxing, and disconnecting from the urban pace. In addition, the development includes an infinity pool—ideal for enjoying sunsets with sea views—a gym, and communal areas designed for leisure and well-being, perfect for savoring outdoor life all year round. Each home includes a parking space and storage room, providing convenience and practicality from day one. The unique location and sensational views of the Mediterranean complete the experience: a home where the sea, nature, tranquility, and comfort come together to create a privileged living space.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier The Eagle Seaview Residences
Mijas, Spanien
von
$478,951
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