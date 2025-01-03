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Wohnquartier Balcón del Mediterraneo

Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$1,56M
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39465
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2105089905
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Resinera Voladilla

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
We present this new development, an exclusive luxury housing project located on the coveted New Golden Mile, Estepona. This impressive development offers 3, 4 and 5 bedroom apartments, with surfaces ranging from 200 to 300 square metres, designed to provide maximum comfort and luxury. Each home includes two parking spaces, ensuring convenience and security. Imagine waking up every day to spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea from the comfort of your spacious home. The spacious and elegant terraces are designed to enjoy the sea breeze and unparalleled sunrises, or for an al fresco dinner or relaxing with a book. This is the perfect space to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. It offers common areas that redefine luxury, designed to elevate your living experience. It offers a large outdoor pool with open sea views, an exclusive spa area and a fully equipped gym. It also has a cafeteria and coworking area within the complex, a perfect place to socialize and enjoy unforgettable moments. Located in a privileged setting, surrounded by the best leisure and entertainment options. Just a few minutes away, you will find some of the most renowned golf courses on the Costa del Sol, perfect for sports lovers, one of them being Los Flamingos Golf, El Paraíso Golf Club and La Resina Golf & Country Club. You will be just a step away from a select variety of gourmet restaurants such as Tikitano, Hotel Kempinski and the new gastronomic and leisure complex: Laguna, which make Estepona the ideal place to enjoy life to the fullest. The New Golden Mile offers us a strategic location, just ten minutes from Puerto Banús, one of the most famous marinas in the world, heart of luxury and glamour, where you will find a vibrant social life, renowned designer shops, gourmet restaurants, and a lively nightlife, and Marbella, with its famous old town and exclusive beach clubs.

Standort auf der Karte

Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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