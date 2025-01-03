  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Marbella
  4. Wohnquartier Marbella Sunset

Wohnquartier Marbella Sunset

Artola, Spanien
von
$1,31M
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 38925
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2056477947
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Dorf
    Artola

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive boutique residential development located in the highly sought-after area of Cabopino, in East Marbella. Comprising just 14 exclusive luxury apartments and penthouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, this project offers stunning sea views, outdoor swimming pools, and beautifully landscaped private gardens. The Cabopino area in Marbella perfectly embodies the Mediterranean lifestyle. To the north, expansive pine forests, exclusive residential communities, and the prestigious Cabopino Golf create a unique natural and residential setting. To the south, the spectacular protected natural reserve of the Dunas de Artola leads to the magnificent Cabopino Beach, located beside the charming marina of the same name. With nearly 1,500 metres of golden sand and calm, shallow waters, this beach is ideal for year-round enjoyment. The Puerto Deportivo de Cabopino, one of Marbella’s four marinas, is renowned for its excellent facilities and wide selection of restaurants, leisure activities, and entertainment for all ages. The architecture of this exclusive residential complex has been carefully designed to maximise the natural light of the Mediterranean. Its varying heights and thoughtful orientation allow each home to be filled with warmth and brightness, creating a truly boutique residential experience. The communal areas have been conceived as an oasis of tranquillity, where water takes centre stage through two swimming pools and an elegant fountain, surrounded by lush landscaped gardens that invite relaxation and wellbeing. Each residence has been designed as a unique home. While no two are alike, they all share the same philosophy: a focus on spaciousness and seamless connection with the surroundings. Interiors flow naturally onto the terraces, creating a continuous sense of openness, light, and harmony between sea and mountains. The exterior architecture combines the contemporary elegance of wood and glass with the timeless strength of stone. Thanks to the natural slope of the terrain, the project offers exclusive and distinctive property types: ground-floor residences with private gardens, bright mid-level apartments, and spectacular penthouses with expansive terraces and private swimming pools. The open-plan kitchens, conceived as the heart of each home, invite residents to share unforgettable moments — from sunny breakfasts to long after-dinner conversations and special evenings with family and friends. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a lifestyle where comfort, sophistication, and lasting memories take centre stage.

Standort auf der Karte

Artola, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Baviera Golf Fase III
Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$310,692
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Manilva, Spanien
von
$359,497
Wohnviertel Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Velez Malaga, Spanien
von
$307,109
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Marbella, Spanien
von
$621,069
Wohnviertel Palm 11
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$5,55M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Marbella Sunset
Artola, Spanien
von
$1,31M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Wohnviertel Zenity Cyan
Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,85M
New Promotion of 8 villas, fully customized, divided on two floors, with its private pool and garden, in addition to its large terrace. The gardens of each villa, up to 100m2, offer you the possibility to make the most of the climate of the Costa del Sol. From the second floor you can enjo…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Wohnviertel Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Casares, Spanien
von
$265,072
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
In einer einzigartigen Enklave am Fuße der majestätischen Alhambra gelegen, definiert diese exklusive Boutique mit nur 14 Etagen das Konzept von Luxus und Komfort im Herzen von Granada neu. Jede der Etagen wurde entworfen, um ein unvergleichliches Erlebnis zu bieten, in dem sich die Moderne…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Amanecer
Wohngebäude Amanecer
Orihuela, Spanien
von
$209,982
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 3
Haben Sie dieses Terrassengefühl? AMANECER X integriert Luxus und Funktionalität in ein inspirierendes Konzept, das sich durch Formen, die Verwendung hochwertiger Materialien mit unterschiedlichen Texturen und hervorragender Verarbeitung auszeichnet.Gelegen in Orihuela Costa, einer sehr ruhi…
Immobilienagentur
IBAKA HOMES RAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen