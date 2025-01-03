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  4. Wohnquartier Navigolf Suites

Wohnquartier Navigolf Suites

Mijas, Spanien
von
$773,602
;
7
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39038
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1359253781
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
The promotion has a total of 82 homes that will be executed in 2 phases. Phase 1 corresponds to blocks 1 to 5, with 50 units; and phase 2, to blocks 6 and 7 with 32 units. Large outdoor areas that have a pool exclusively for residents. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Navigolf Suites
Mijas, Spanien
von
$773,602
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