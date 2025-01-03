Wohnquartier Residencial Albatros XV

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New development that offers apartments with 2-,3-
and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged
location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the
sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views.
The development boasts a magnificent modern style
building with avant-garde architectural details such as its peak shape at the
corner of the building and with high-quality finishes that guarantees total
satisfaction and maximum comfort for residents. Communal areas for residents
include swimming pools on the roof of the building and large common areas on
the ground floor and deck and also a gym.
The apartments have open plans which gives each
home a feeling of great spaciousness. The terraces on offer allow residents to
enjoy the Andalusian sun from the comfort of their own home.
It is in a privileged location that is located
just 5 minutes by car from San Pedro Alcántara and Puerto Banus. It has all
necessary services on offer for residents including schools, institutes, sports
areas, parks, and shops all within a pleasant walking distance.
The residential complex has large common areas, a
chill out area, a gym on the 7th floor to enjoy the views while training and an
impressive panoramic pool on the roof.
Garage and storage option.
Standort auf der Karte
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
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