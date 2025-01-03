  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Malaga
  4. Wohnquartier Bulevar 360

Wohnquartier Bulevar 360

Malaga, Spanien
von
$417,284
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39428
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1107252056
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Malaga
  • Adresse
    Avenida Jose Ortega y Gasset

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An innovative residential project that redefines the concept of living in Malaga. The development features a variety of homes, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, all designed with spacious terraces and high-quality amenities to maximize comfort and efficiency. A new community concept based on principles of symbiosis with the environment and reducing consumption through the circular economy, always using the circle as the unifying factor of the project. The development covers an area of ​​7,722.05 m2, with a total of 165 homes spread over five floors, all with spacious and bright terraces that bring life to each home. Its extensive green spaces and common areas make this development an ideal place to unwind while still being close to the city of Malaga. It is located next to the university, the Andalusian Technology Park (PTA), the main business parks, the Zeta District, the Teatinos district, the airport, and the Trade Fair and Congress Center. A neighborhood that will consist of 1,250 homes, equipped with shopping and sports areas, and 13,770 m2 of green space. Our commitment to creating comfortable spaces filled with natural light, with spacious terraces, fully equipped open kitchens, and multipurpose rooms is also a commitment to a higher level of quality of life. With homes with one to four bedrooms, ranging in size from 60.9 m2 to 193.6 m2, the number of bathrooms depends on the number of bedrooms, and all with spacious and bright terraces, everything you need to make your house your home.

Standort auf der Karte

Malaga, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,48M
Wohnviertel Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$5,46M
Wohngebäude Wohnhäuser an der Küste mit Solarien und Pool in Málaga
Casares, Spanien
von
$715,987
Wohnviertel Ocean 11
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$2,90M
Wohnviertel Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$671,213
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Bulevar 360
Malaga, Spanien
von
$417,284
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Spanien
von
$853,237
This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, c…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Wohngebäude Hochmoderne Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spanien
von
$290,425
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
2, 3-Schlafzimmer-Wohnungen mit Gemeinschaftspool in Guardamar del Segura Eingebettet in der Nähe der malerischen Salzseen von La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, sind diese modernen Wohnungen Teil einer neuen Phase in der renommierten Wohnanlage El Raso, die in der atemberaubenden südlichen Co…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Wohnviertel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Spanien
von
$1,54M
A new residential development of flats that epitomise the zenith of contemporary living in Marbella, known for its serene ambience and breathtaking panoramic views stretching from the lush pine tree canopy to the glittering Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive enclave features state-of-the-art…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen