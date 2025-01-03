Wohnquartier Bulevar 360

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An innovative residential project that redefines the concept of living in Malaga.
The development features a variety of homes, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, all designed with spacious terraces and high-quality amenities to maximize comfort and efficiency.
A new community concept based on principles of symbiosis with the environment and reducing consumption through the circular economy, always using the circle as the unifying factor of the project.
The development covers an area of 7,722.05 m2, with a total of 165 homes spread over five floors, all with spacious and bright terraces that bring life to each home.
Its extensive green spaces and common areas make this development an ideal place to unwind while still being close to the city of Malaga.
It is located next to the university, the Andalusian Technology Park (PTA), the main business parks, the Zeta District, the Teatinos district, the airport, and the Trade Fair and Congress Center.
A neighborhood that will consist of 1,250 homes, equipped with shopping and sports areas, and 13,770 m2 of green space.
Our commitment to creating comfortable spaces filled with natural light, with spacious terraces, fully equipped open kitchens, and multipurpose rooms is also a commitment to a higher level of quality of life.
With homes with one to four bedrooms, ranging in size from 60.9 m2 to 193.6 m2, the number of bathrooms depends on the number of bedrooms, and all with spacious and bright terraces, everything you need to make your house your home.
Standort auf der Karte
Malaga, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
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