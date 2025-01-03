  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. San Roque
  4. Wohnquartier Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V

Wohnquartier Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V

San Roque, Spanien
von
$624,570
;
13
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39458
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 764380389
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Stadt
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Golf

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
On a saturated sunshine coast, this town offers space, greenery and a chance to escape. As you descend, into the centre, through its winding, lantern lit paths, you are welcomed by glorious sea views nestled below its warm skyline, with nothing but the sound of nature to disturb your thoughts. The mixed architecture shaded by Mediterranean palm trees, is home to a variety of essential shops and eateries and the local people could not be more welcoming. From every angle of the development’s luscious, landscaped, gardens and expansive resort area you are immersed in nature with many facilities on offer including a sprawling beach entry pool, indoor gym, lap pool and kids play area. We use the finest materials combined with professional artisanship to create a high-quality finish leaving you to relax and enjoy your tranquil surroundings. These 1-4 bedroom homes embody style and quality, as well as practicality, with private terraces and spectacular golf, mountain, lake or resort views. Every apartment encompasses modern architecture with the finest finishes to create an expansive family- friendly home; designed for entertaining and relaxing alike. An exciting new development in a prime location for golfing enthusiasts, set a stone’s throw from La Hacienda Alacaidesa Links Golf Resort Club House, within the gated community of Alcaidesa and offers the highest quality apartments and penthouses, all within easy reach of many world renowned courses, including Valderrama, Sotogrande and San Roque Club, local amenities, airports and much more.

Standort auf der Karte

San Roque, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Neu Gebaute Wohnungen mit Terrassen in Fuengirola Malaga
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$800,866
Wohngebäude Brandneue Wohnungen mit Terrassen in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spanien
von
$389,626
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Pool und Grünflächen in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spanien
von
$544,631
Wohnviertel Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$489,189
Wohngebäude Wohnungen am Meer in einer sicheren Wohnanlage in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spanien
von
$631,479
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
San Roque, Spanien
von
$624,570
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Mijas, Spanien
von
$419,793
We welcome you to this large multi-family project offering homes distributed over five floors plus attic. The residential complex has communal areas that include a social lounge, toilets, swimming pool, greenery and bicycle parking. The basement floors contain parking spaces for cars and sto…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spanien
von
$680,746
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Wohnnungen in einer natürlichen Lage in Mijas Malaga Dieser Komplex befindet sich in Mijas, im Stadtteil Cerrado del Águila in Mijas, einem eleganten Wohn- und Golfresort inmitten sanfter Hügel, nur wenige Kilometer von der Mittelmeerküste entfernt. Das Herzstück ist ein wunderschön angelegt…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Villa Zen
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$6,26M
Step into a world of unparalleled luxury in this stunning newly built villa located in the exclusive Las Brisas area of ​​Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This exquisite property is a jewel of the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and Mediterranean charm. Situated …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen