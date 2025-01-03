Wohnquartier Amaris Villas

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
This new project sits within the gentle landscape of Estepona, where the coast meets the foothills of the Sierra Bermeja. The development draws from a natural setting, offering calm light filled spaces that feel connected to their surroundings. Is a place to live with ease, in a setting shaped by nature and refined by thoughtful design.
The 17 villas that make up the stylish modern community look out over the nearby golf course, the Mediterranean Sea and the coastline that stretches east towards Estepona. Look back and you will see the fairways meander in the direction of Los Reales, the mighty mountain that watches over this part of the Costa del Sol.
The villas stand out for their clean architectural lines, flowing spacious interiors, high build and quality standards as well as attention to the kind of details that make the difference. This is where experience and passion for building homes come together.
Available in three design styles carefully crafted to suit different tastes and lifestyles.
Featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, with floor areas ranging from 271 m² to 427 m², spacious terraces ranging from 164 m² to 212 m², and private gardens ranging from 403 m² to 656 m².
Each property has been designed to maximize comfort and privacy, featuring private parking, meticulously landscaped gardens, a private pool, and unobstructed views that invite you to enjoy the surroundings.
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a private villa at the price of a high-end apartment, combining independence, contemporary design, and efficiency.
Standort auf der Karte
Estepona, Spanien
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen