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Wohnquartier Attire Estepona

Estepona, Spanien
von
$683,728
;
4
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39374
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1602293240
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A new development of 40 three-bedroom townhouses designed to combine spacious interiors, practical layouts, and a close connection to the outdoors. Each home features open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and generous terraces that extend the interior spaces into the Mediterranean climate. With two parking spaces, a storage room, select homes with private solariums, and an A energy rating, this development has been designed for comfort, efficiency, and everyday well-being. Located in the tranquil setting of Estepona Golf, it combines contemporary architecture, open terraces, and landscaped common areas designed for a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. Residents are surrounded by renowned golf courses, scenic landscapes, and some of the region’s best beaches. Puerto Banús, Marbella, and downtown Estepona are just minutes away, while Málaga International Airport is less than 45 minutes away, making travel a breeze. A communal pool and an outdoor gym complete the outdoor experience, offering spaces to relax, stay active, and enjoy the Costa del Sol’s climate year-round. An exclusive retreat for relaxation and well-being. The latest development features a range of amenities reserved exclusively for residents, designed to enhance both relaxation and daily life. • 2 outdoor pools • Poolside bar and lounge area • Heated indoor pool • Spa with sauna, cold plunge pool, and shower circuit • Fully equipped gym • Coworking spaces and kitchen

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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