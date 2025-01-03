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Wohnquartier Villa Ainoa

Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,57M
;
6
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39466
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 603895565
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Mirador de Cala Golf, 2

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Modern high-tech luxury villa featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The property is equipped with an advanced home automation system, a state-of-the-art solar ecosystem, a private swimming pool, and spectacular sea views. On the rooftop, solar panels will be installed with a grid-connected inverter system, ensuring maximum energy efficiency. Insulated walls and top-quality triple-glazed windows with A+ energy certification provide comfort and sustainability throughout the home. Located within the exclusive La Cala Resort, regarded as the best golf resort in Spain, this villa sits on a privileged frontline golf plot, boasting panoramic views of both the town and the sea from the second floor. Thanks to its exceptional orientation, the villa enjoys sunlight all day long. In addition, this region offers more than 325 days of sunshine per year, allowing for excellent solar energy generation and an unrivalled outdoor lifestyle. The location is unbeatable: only 10 minutes by car to the beaches of La Cala de Mijas, 20 minutes to Marbella town centre, and 25 minutes to Málaga International Airport. The area perfectly combines the peace of a natural setting with proximity to first-class services: fine dining restaurants, exclusive beach clubs, international schools, shopping centres, and a vibrant cultural scene. La Cala de Mijas itself is a charming coastal town, well-known for its Andalusian character, wide gastronomic offer, and golden sandy beaches—making this location an ideal choice both for year-round living and as a luxurious holiday residence.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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