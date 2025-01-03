  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Ojen
  4. Wohnquartier Calle Miró

Wohnquartier Calle Miró

Ojen, Spanien
von
$359,384
;
19
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39587
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1482522507
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Dorf
    Ojen

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior design concept. Functionality, comfort, and efficiency come together in these brand-new homes. The properties feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bright, practical, and modern layout. The open-concept kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped, designed to blend seamlessly into the main living area, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and continuity. The homes offer private terraces measuring 6.36 m², 8.53 m², and 31.75 m², providing versatile outdoor spaces perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, a quiet reading nook, or simply relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round, with views of the sea and mountains. For added convenience, each property includes a parking space and a storage room. As an exclusive added value, a complete furnishing and styling plan by the prestigious firm Kave Home is included, allowing you to visualize and personalize your new home from the very beginning. An excellent opportunity to acquire a modern and efficient home, ideal as a primary residence or as a high-potential investment, strategically located between nature and the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

Ojen, Spanien
Ausbildung
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Spanien
von
$14,22M
Wohnviertel Capri
Dos Hermanas, Spanien
von
$510,805
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Spanien
von
$6,54M
Wohnviertel Villa Europa 21
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,66M
Wohnviertel Aura Cabopino
Artola, Spanien
von
$4,72M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Calle Miró
Ojen, Spanien
von
$359,384
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Wohnviertel JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Mijas, Spanien
von
$468,257
Following the success of the first phase, Jardines de las Lagunas presents 292 homes divided into 4 blocks. This new phase features several enhancements, providing a highly optimized product in a growing area of Mijas
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Spanien
von
$6,54M
This astonishing villa is the embodiment of luxuryliving. Meticulously designed by the esteemed architects Vicens & Romans, this opulent residence showcases an unrivalled architectural marvel, unmatched in the Costa del Sol. Nestled on a spacious frontline golf plot, the villa boasts expan…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Villajoyosa, Spanien
von
$540,867
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Luxuriöse Wohnungen mit 2 oder 3 Schlafzimmern und Gemeinschaftspool, nur wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt in Villajoyosa Hochmoderne Wohnungen in Villajoyosa, oft auch La Vila Joiosa genannt, ist eine malerische Küstenstadt in der Provinz Alicante, in der Valencianischen Gemeinschaft von Sp…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen