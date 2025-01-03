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Wohnquartier VILLA LYRA

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$3,98M
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39371
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 246561987
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Located in the exclusive Monte Mayor residential community in Benahavís, this villa offers the perfect blend of contemporary architecture, privacy, and natural beauty. Surrounded by Mediterranean landscapes, green hills, and spectacular unobstructed views of the sea and mountains, this villa is situated in one of the most peaceful and exclusive locations on the Costa del Sol. Monte Mayor stands out for its 24-hour security, low-density development, and large private lots, offering a sophisticated and discreet lifestyle just minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, prestigious golf courses, beach clubs, restaurants, and international schools. This villa sits on a 2,275 m² lot with 596 m² of built space spread over two floors, featuring a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a half-bath. This contemporary villa offers a refined interpretation of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Characterized by clean architectural lines, generous volumes, and expansive glass surfaces, the residence has been designed to create a natural connection between architecture, landscape, and light. The villa is laid out over two elegant floors, where large panoramic windows and glass balustrades open the interior spaces to the surrounding greenery and mountain views. Natural light floods every room, while maintaining an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility. The living areas flow naturally onto spacious terraces and outdoor lounges, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. A spectacular pool appears to float above the garden, offering the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Surrounded by lush vegetation, the villa offers a peaceful retreat where architecture and nature coexist in harmony. Sophisticated materials enhance its contemporary design, creating a residence for those seeking beauty, privacy, and an exceptional lifestyle on the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier VILLA LYRA
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