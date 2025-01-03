  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Mijas
  4. Wohnquartier Mijas Sea Views Phase II

Wohnquartier Mijas Sea Views Phase II

Mijas, Spanien
von
$700,792
;
13
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39010
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 345849303
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Haya, 3

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exclusive Garden Apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses with jacuzzi and panoramic terraces. They boast of the most coveted orientation in the Costa del Sol (southwest) and of a privileged location in the mountains of Mijas, with Fuengirola’s beaches as their background. Its homes include a garage, storage room, fully equipped kitchen, aerothermal climate control system, home automation system and large common areas. Mijas Seaviews is an exclusive complex where quality, nature, and comfort converge to create a unique place to relax and enjoy life, year-round. The design ensures the privacy of its residents through the use of hanging gardens, a unique architectural element. These act as a green wall to offer privacy, as well as to help minimize ambient temperature in the summer and to improve air quality, in a completely natural way. The apartments’ interior has been designed to take maximum advantage of natural light throughout the entire year, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The homes boast of a large open-concept living-dining room and spacious bedrooms, particularly the master bedroom, which is equipped with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The develpment is located under the shelter of the mountains of Mijas, halfway between Málaga and Marbella. An environment surrounded by nature that guarantees tranquility, while offering the possibility of quickly accessing Fuengirola’s beaches and of enjoying a great number of services surrounding the area.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Spanien
von
$9,90M
Wohnviertel Virrey 3
Marbella, Spanien
von
$6,48M
Wohnviertel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Casares, Spanien
von
$664,956
Wohnviertel Hacienda el Sueño
Mijas, Spanien
von
$400,453
Wohngebäude Elegante Wohnungen in einem Wohnkomplex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spanien
von
$380,224
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Mijas Sea Views Phase II
Mijas, Spanien
von
$700,792
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Bahia
Wohnviertel Bahia
Wohnviertel Bahia
Wohnviertel Bahia
Wohnviertel Bahia
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Bahia
Wohnviertel Bahia
Mijas, Spanien
von
$534,695
Located just 5 minutes from La Cala de Mijas, one of the most popular vacation destinations on the Costa del Sol at the moment, this location has everything you need for an unforgettable experience. La Cala de Mijas offers wide sandy beaches stretching along a picturesque 6-kilometer promen…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Wohnviertel Alonia Phase I
Manilva, Spanien
von
$359,497
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a pe…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Mijas, Spanien
von
$419,793
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
PRÄMIE Wohnen, ein großes Mehrfamilienhaus mit 76 Häusern, die auf fünf Etagen plus einem Dachboden verteilt sind. Die Wohnanlage hat Gemeinschaftsbereiche, die eine soziale Lounge, Toiletten, Schwimmbad, Grün und Fahrradparkplätze umfassen. In den Untergeschossen gibt es Parkplätze für Auto…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen