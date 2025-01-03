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  4. Wohnquartier Vesta Mare

Wohnquartier Vesta Mare

Manilva, Spanien
von
$494,878
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39436
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2105507847
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Calle Manuel de Falla

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New beachfront residential development in Manilva. Located next to the Duquesa Castle and just minutes from Duquesa Marina, enjoys a privileged setting, where historical heritage meets a vibrant offer of leisure, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment. This location combines the tranquility of a coastal town with the vitality of the Costa del Sol, an area in growth with very few new-build opportunities right on the beach. The development will feature three buildings and 145 unique residences, with a carefully curated selection of modern homes designed to suit every lifestyle: 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom residences. Each home combines sustainable architecture, premium finishes, and first-class amenities, creating the perfect balance of comfort, style, and exclusivity. Shared amenities include a communal pool, landscaped gardens, central plaza, and private parking, creating a safe, elegant, and functional environment for the whole family. Every residence has been designed to offer the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, lifestyle and design. The homes feature spacious open-plan living and dining areas that maximize natural light and seamlessly connect to the terraces. Designer kitchens allow for both style and functionality, while minimalist, elegant bathrooms complement the avant-garde aesthetic. The common areas have been thoughtfully designed to enhance well-being, foster community, and celebrate the natural beauty of the Costa del Sol. Residents will enjoy an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean, a children’s pool in a safe, separate area, and a fully equipped indoor gym. A multipurpose room provides space for co-working, meetings, or events, while underground parking with assigned spaces and private storage rooms included with each unit ensure comfort and convenience. The on-site Interpretive Museum, open to residents and the public, adds a unique cultural dimension to everyday life. Is not just a residence—it’s a lifestyle, a cultural experience, and a front-row seat to one of the Costa del Sol’s most exclusive locations.

Standort auf der Karte

Manilva, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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