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  4. Wohnquartier Aldea Hills

Wohnquartier Aldea Hills

Manilva, Spanien
von
$397,040
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39370
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1288480985
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Calle Emerita Augusta

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.

Standort auf der Karte

Manilva, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Aldea Hills
Manilva, Spanien
von
$397,040
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