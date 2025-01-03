Wohnquartier Living Gardens Torremolinos

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This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats, all with spectacular terraces and panoramic views.
Its location is exceptional, just a short walk from the beach and close to the centre.
Torremolinos, known for its quality of life, offers an incomparable natural environment and unique beaches, consolidating itself as one of the most attractive destinations on the Andalusian coast. Here you will enjoy a tranquil lifestyle with all the comforts at your fingertips.
The residential complex has a private urbanization that includes a swimming pool, gym, coworking room and gastrobar, ideal for relaxation and daily wellbeing.
In addition, there is the possibility of choosing between different types of homes and high quality finishes to personalise your home.
Each home has been designed with a functional layout that optimises space and natural light, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.
All incorporate aerothermal systems, an efficient and environmentally friendly technology that reduces hot water costs throughout the year.
Standort auf der Karte
Torremolinos, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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