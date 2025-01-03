  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Torremolinos
  4. Wohnquartier Living Gardens Torremolinos

Wohnquartier Living Gardens Torremolinos

Torremolinos, Spanien
von
$406,710
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39083
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1559479033
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Torremolinos
  • Adresse
    Avenida San Anton

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats, all with spectacular terraces and panoramic views. Its location is exceptional, just a short walk from the beach and close to the centre. Torremolinos, known for its quality of life, offers an incomparable natural environment and unique beaches, consolidating itself as one of the most attractive destinations on the Andalusian coast. Here you will enjoy a tranquil lifestyle with all the comforts at your fingertips. The residential complex has a private urbanization that includes a swimming pool, gym, coworking room and gastrobar, ideal for relaxation and daily wellbeing. In addition, there is the possibility of choosing between different types of homes and high quality finishes to personalise your home. Each home has been designed with a functional layout that optimises space and natural light, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. All incorporate aerothermal systems, an efficient and environmentally friendly technology that reduces hot water costs throughout the year.

Standort auf der Karte

Torremolinos, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spanien
von
$287,860
Wohnviertel Pine Valley Villas
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,51M
Wohnviertel Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$468,257
Wohnviertel La Reserva de la Cala Golf
Mijas, Spanien
von
$2,95M
Wohnviertel Villa Entrelagos II
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,80M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Living Gardens Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spanien
von
$406,710
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit nahtlosen Innen- und Außenbereichen in Marbella
Marbella, Spanien
von
$621,069
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2029
Luxuriöse und stilvolle Wohnungen in perfekter Harmonie in Marbella Marbella ist eines der begehrtesten Reiseziele Europas und bekannt für seine einzigartige Mischung aus mediterranem Lebensstil, kosmopolitischer Atmosphäre und natürlicher Schönheit. Mit ihrem ganzjährigen Sonnenschein, reno…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spanien
von
$533,115
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Wohnnungen in einer natürlichen Lage in Mijas Malaga Dieser Komplex befindet sich in Mijas, im Stadtteil Cerrado del Águila in Mijas, einem eleganten Wohn- und Golfresort inmitten sanfter Hügel, nur wenige Kilometer von der Mittelmeerküste entfernt. Das Herzstück ist ein wunderschön angelegt…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel BREEZE
Wohnviertel BREEZE
Wohnviertel BREEZE
Wohnviertel BREEZE
Wohnviertel BREEZE
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel BREEZE
Wohnviertel BREEZE
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$739,472
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Breeze is a spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses, of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. It is currently under construction, progressing with the same care and detail that define each of its corners. Delivery is sc…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen