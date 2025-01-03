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Wohnquartier Helvet Green

Mijas, Spanien
von
$282,137
;
13
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39478
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1467028525
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Suiza de Mijas Golf, 17

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New and exclusive residential development on the Costa del Sol, designed for those who value comfort, light, and spaciousness in a natural setting. The homes, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, are distinguished by their generous living spaces, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishes, offering a perfect balance between functionality and style. The complex features comprehensive communal areas dedicated to well-being and leisure, ideal for enjoying time with family or friends. The residential complex has indoor and outdoor common areas designed for socialising and recreation, complemented by sustainable landscaping that integrates native vegetation to promote biodiversity and environmental resilience. Its staggered architecture prioritises privacy and panoramic views, adapting to the terrain to make the most of the views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Security and comfort are essential, with a controlled main entrance for pedestrians and vehicles, direct access to the main roads and proximity to all amenities. In addition, it has strategically located underground parking for greater comfort and peace of mind.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Helvet Green
Mijas, Spanien
von
$282,137
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