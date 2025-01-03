  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Torrox
  4. Wohnquartier Infinity Views

Wohnquartier Infinity Views

Torrox Park, Spanien
von
$387,939
;
6
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39202
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1589472135
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    La Axarquia
  • Stadt
    Torrox
  • Dorf
    Torrox Park
  • Adresse
    Calle Platero

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large storage area. It is a perfect option for both first and second homes. Torrox is located in the east of the province of Malaga, in the Axarquia region, and is famous for being considered the town with the best climate in Europe. The municipality is divided into two nuclei: Torrox and Torrox Costa, where the promenade with the viewpoint and the lighthouse is located. The development is situated on top of a hill, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views. It is 50 km from Malaga and 15 km from Nerja. The beach is situated at 1500 m, as well as the connection to the N-340, a coastal road with wonderful views and access to the beach that connects the whole coast. The area is quiet, ideal to live in due to its proximity to Málaga and its good connection to the A-7 motorway. It is also perfect to spend the summer with children and avoid the hustle and bustle of other more crowded coastal areas. On the promenade there are several playgrounds for children and green areas to walk with your pet.

Standort auf der Karte

Torrox Park, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4
Estepona, Spanien
von
$531,283
Wohnviertel South Sand
Estepona, Spanien
von
$904,432
Wohnviertel Luxy Sancha
Malaga, Spanien
von
$537,471
Wohnviertel Solaia
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$1,01M
Wohnviertel Premier Residencial
Mijas, Spanien
von
$419,793
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Spanien
von
$387,939
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$893,055
A Unique Opportunity: 33 Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses Imagine living in a stunningly designed property, surrounded by green landscapes, where modern luxury combines with the charm of nature. Imagine having access to exclusive amenities such as private swimming pools, a heated commu…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Azahar Real
Wohnviertel Villa Azahar Real
Wohnviertel Villa Azahar Real
Wohnviertel Villa Azahar Real
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$4,27M
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Wohnviertel Almazara Gardens
Istan, Spanien
von
$523,319
A new residential development in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha, near the Sierra Blanca Country Club resort, set in a landscape of exceptional natural beauty thanks to its centuries-old forests and panoramic views of Marbella Bay and the vast Istán Reservoir.…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen