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  4. Wohnquartier LOOA Estepona

Wohnquartier LOOA Estepona

Estepona, Spanien
von
$583,614
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39559
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1016467974
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Avenida Alemania

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Discover an exclusive boutique residential development in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. A unique project that combines contemporary design, architectural elegance, and a privileged location just minutes from the sea, created for those seeking an exceptional living experience. The development consists of just 22 exclusive three-bedroom residences, creating an intimate and private environment in the heart of Estepona. Each home has been carefully designed to offer spacious living areas, abundant natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, embracing the true Mediterranean lifestyle. Its contemporary architecture is complemented by premium-quality finishes, functional layouts, and expansive terraces that become a natural extension of the home. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light, creating warm, elegant, and inviting spaces throughout the year. Key features include: • Exclusive low-density development with only 22 residences. • Prime location in one of Estepona’s most promising and desirable areas. • Modern and sophisticated architectural design. • Spacious terraces and outdoor areas designed for relaxation and enjoyment. • High-quality specifications, premium finishes, and meticulous attention to detail. • Excellent connectivity to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga, and Málaga International Airport. More than just a home, this project represents a lifestyle. A haven of wellbeing, privacy, and comfort where residents can enjoy the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol, surrounded by first-class amenities, renowned golf courses, outstanding gastronomy, and some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean. A modern, elegant, and exclusive residential development designed for those who value quality, tranquility, and the authentic experience of living by the sea.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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