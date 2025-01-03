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Wohnquartier Santa Amalia

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$1,63M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39200
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1756093390
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Heroes de Baler, 6

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A residential complex of only 8 homes with private pools and an excellent location in Fuengirola. The project combines the elegance of contemporary architecture with the serenity of Fuengirola's seaside setting, one of the most desirable enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Here, design, functionality, and natural beauty come together to create a home that inspires well-being and exclusivity. Each home opens up to the horizon, making the most of the Mediterranean light. Private pools, intimate gardens, and spacious terraces invite you to enjoy the fresh air, the sound of the sea, and that unmistakable feeling of living at a relaxed pace. An exceptional location, just steps from the Mediterranean Sea, rises in one of the most sought-after areas of Fuengirola, where the sea, the city, and tranquility coexist in perfect harmony. Its location allows you to enjoy beachfront living with all amenities, international schools, and shopping within easy reach. Thanks to its excellent connection with the A-7 motorway and the railway network, Malaga airport and the main locations on the Costa del Sol are just a few minutes away.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

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Wohnquartier Santa Amalia
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