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  4. Wohnquartier Cala Serena Sun

Wohnquartier Cala Serena Sun

Mijas, Spanien
von
$769,051
;
15
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39108
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1852433490
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Camino Realenga

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New residential complex designed for your comfort and that of yours, where each day can be better than the last. This exclusive development consists of 68 semi-detached single-family homes, with 3 and 4 bedroom options. Distributed in 8 rows, 6 of them have a basement for parking and storage rooms. The uniqueness of the land and careful analysis have culminated in the design of truly captivating homes. Explore balanced layouts that prioritize comfort, open spaces that encourage light, as well as spacious terraces and gardens that immerse you in nature. All homes face south to make the most of sunlight and a considerable number of these offer spectacular views of the sea, providing a stunning setting for your daily life. Located in the heart of the Western Costa del Sol, it perfectly combines sun and beach tourism and its residential status. Its privileged geographical location, between the sea and the mountains, makes it the possessor of endless charms. The climate is very temperate in winter and moderately hot in summer. The seabed of the coast of Mijas has great biodiversity, where a large number of Atlantic and Mediterranean species coexist. The common areas are spaces designed for you, to offer you great advantages that will make your life more pleasant, calm and autonomous. Discover a world of distraction and encounter in our spectacular common areas, meticulously designed to enjoy moments of leisure with family and friends. Add freshness to your days by immersing yourself in the community pool, where the sun caresses your skin and the refreshing water invites you to fun and relaxation. In addition, enjoy the garden areas of the development, the gourmet room and the gym available. Indoor and outdoor gyms are private spaces where you can stay in shape and lead a healthy life without leaving home. You will have a fully equipped area designed for you to carry out your physical activity 365 days a year. For shared moments you have the social-gourmet room. It is fully equipped with a spacious kitchen, for cooking lovers and with an elegant, modern, and above all, comfortable decoration. Here you can experience unforgettable and pleasant social and family gatherings and, above all, more refreshing.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

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