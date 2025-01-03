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Wohnquartier MedBlue Marbella Fase III

Rio Real, Spanien
von
$567,687
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39394
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1294063403
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Dorf
    Rio Real

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
An exclusive luxury residential development, comprising elegant apartments and duplex penthouses, located in the prestigious area of Altos de Los Monteros. This contemporary project offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with well-balanced layouts and open-plan living spaces that maximize natural light. All properties feature top-quality finishes and spacious terraces with breathtaking sea views. This is a truly unique project, carefully designed to blend seamlessly into its natural surroundings. The development boasts exceptional leisure and wellness facilities, including landscaped gardens, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, pool bar, spa area, and a modern co-working space. A modern, functional, and exclusive residential complex, created to provide maximum comfort and quality of life, with a privileged orientation that allows residents to enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean. Ideally located in a beautiful natural setting within Altos de Los Monteros, one of Marbella’s fastest-growing areas the development is just 10 minutes from Marbella’s historic center and only 5 minutes from the beach, Río Real Golf Course, and La Cañada shopping center.

Standort auf der Karte

Rio Real, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Rio Real, Spanien
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$567,687
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