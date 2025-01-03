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Wohnquartier Torreblanca Heights

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$483,501
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39023
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 614820145
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Pensamiento, 67

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Welcome to this new development consisting of 36 flats with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Panoramic views from sunset to sunrise! This residence boasts terraces with breathtaking sea views of the Costa del Sol thanks to its exceptional hilltop position. Each unit comes with two parking spaces and a storage room. The communal areas of the residence include swimming pool, green areas, gymnasium and sauna and a social centre for meetings. The project belongs to Fuengirola, a vibrant coastal town in the province of Malaga known for its excellent infrastructure and wide range of amenities such as water sports, sandy beaches, nightlife and numerous bars and restaurants. Features: - Swimming Pool Green Zones and Communal Area, ‘chill out’ and Lift. - Parking x2 for each unit x1 Storeroom Gym and Sauna - Nearby: airport, Fuengirola train station 2.7 km, green parks (Las Presas, Europa) and all sandy beaches. - Connection to AP7 open from the residential complex, easier! faster! - Shuttle transfer from the project to train station (Fuengirola) and beaches. Construction is already underway, and with only a few apartments available, this is your chance to secure a truly special property on the Costa del Sol. Whether you are looking for a stylish residence, a vacation getaway, or a smart investment, you have it all here.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

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Wohnquartier Torreblanca Heights
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$483,501
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