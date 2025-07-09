  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Tbilisi, Ortachala

Tiflis, Georgien
von
$49,200
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
ID: 32728
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Stadt
    Tiflis

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithisch
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    26

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.
 

Layouts

  • Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200
  • 1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600
  • 2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600
  • Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600
  • Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

 

Infrastructure for living and recreation

  • Children’s play and entertainment areas
  •  A football field and a padel tennis court
  •  7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones
  • Spacious relaxation areas for residents
  • Three-level underground parking
  • Office and commercial spaces

 

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.

Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Immobilienpreis, USD
Wohnungen Wohnung
Fläche, m² 32.8
Preis pro m², USD 1,500
Wohnungspreis, USD 49,200

Standort auf der Karte

Tiflis, Georgien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit


Entwickler-News

09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
Alle Nachrichten
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
