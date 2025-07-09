  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgien
  3. Batumi
  4. The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Batumi, Georgien
von
$163,381
BTC
1.9433845
ETH
101.8610888
USDT
161 532.2632471
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32866
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 12.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Stadt
    Batumi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithischer Ziegel
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2030
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    66

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project
The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments
Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.
The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.
The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:
4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor
Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high
Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m
Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m
Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53
Rooftop Bar
Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.
The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Standort auf der Karte

Batumi, Georgien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude White Square Kutaisi
Kutaissi, Georgien
von
$30,000
Aparthotel Taghi
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$140,000
Wohngebäude m3 Saburtalo
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$81,000
Wohnanlage Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Mghvimevi, Georgien
von
$65,000
Wohngebäude Park Home Saburtalo
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$175,000
Sie sehen gerade
The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgien
von
$163,381
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Tbilisi Terrace
Wohngebäude Tbilisi Terrace
Wohngebäude Tbilisi Terrace
Wohngebäude Tbilisi Terrace
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$123,000
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 19
The main advantage of Tbilisi Terrace is its prime location in the center of Tbilisi, situated at R. Agladze Street #1. Being centrally located, residents of Tbilisi Terrace enjoy easy access to the city's main attractions, amenities, and public transportation, making it a highly desirable p…
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Filigreen
Wohngebäude Filigreen
Wohngebäude Filigreen
Wohngebäude Filigreen
Wohngebäude Filigreen
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$125,000
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 6
Über das Projekt In der Giorgi Danelia Straße in Saburtalo entsteht ein exklusives Wohngebäude mit 80 Wohnungen. Das Konzept hinter Filigreen besteht darin, im Zentrum der Stadt einen Ort zu schaffen, der den modernen Rhythmus der Stadt und die Schönheit der Natur zugleich verkörpert; ei…
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude South Valley
Wohngebäude South Valley
Wohngebäude South Valley
Wohngebäude South Valley
Wohngebäude South Valley
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude South Valley
Wohngebäude South Valley
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$45,000
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 11
Das South Valley ist der erste Premium-Klassenkomplex in New Fonichala.Es ist eine exklusive gated Community, die mit Ihrem täglichen Komfort im Sinn entwickelt wurde.Die 10.000 Quadratmeter grüne, sichere Innenfläche ist in 5 Zonen für Ihre Entspannung und Sportaktivitäten unterteilt. Um Ih…
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Georgien
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
24.11.2021
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
25.10.2021
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen