  2. Frankreich
  3. Antibes

Neubauten zum Verkauf in Antibes

wohnungen
2
Wohnanlage New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€469,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors Bike room with electrical outlets Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm Electric blinds in all rooms Windows with double insulated glazing Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting Cabinets with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.
Wohnanlage New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€314,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
In der Mitte des Komplexes zwischen den Gebäuden befindet sich ein angelegter Garten, und im südlichen Teil des Grundstücks befindet sich ein Gemeinschaftspool. Private Parkplätze im Keller sind mit Ladestationen ausgestattet und es gibt auch einen Raum für Fahrräder. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Wärmepumpe zum Heizen und Kühlen Großformatfliesen Hängende Badezimmerschrank Glasduschbildschirm Doppelverglasung Fenster und Fensterläden Infrastruktur Bushaltestelle 50 m Exflora Park 550 m Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Strand 800 m Sophia Antipolis Wirtschaftszentrum 8 km Internationaler Flughafen Nizza Côte d'Azur 18 km Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Antibes liegt ideal zwischen Nizza und Cannes und bietet einen einzigartigen Lebensstil im Herzen der Côte d'Azur. Der Komplex befindet sich im westlichen Teil, weniger als 10 Minuten vom historischen Stadtzentrum entfernt.
