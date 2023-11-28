A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control
Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge
Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors
Bike room with electrical outlets
Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
Electric blinds in all rooms
Windows with double insulated glazing
Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting
Cabinets with sliding doors
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.
In der Mitte des Komplexes zwischen den Gebäuden befindet sich ein angelegter Garten, und im südlichen Teil des Grundstücks befindet sich ein Gemeinschaftspool. Private Parkplätze im Keller sind mit Ladestationen ausgestattet und es gibt auch einen Raum für Fahrräder.
Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses
Wärmepumpe zum Heizen und Kühlen
Großformatfliesen
Hängende Badezimmerschrank
Glasduschbildschirm
Doppelverglasung Fenster und Fensterläden
Infrastruktur
Bushaltestelle 50 m
Exflora Park 550 m
Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Strand 800 m
Sophia Antipolis Wirtschaftszentrum 8 km
Internationaler Flughafen Nizza Côte d'Azur 18 km
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Antibes liegt ideal zwischen Nizza und Cannes und bietet einen einzigartigen Lebensstil im Herzen der Côte d'Azur. Der Komplex befindet sich im westlichen Teil, weniger als 10 Minuten vom historischen Stadtzentrum entfernt.