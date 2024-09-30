New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standards and have a harmonious layout. Privacy is maintained thanks to the independence of "day and night" parts, the open kitchen emphasizes the volume of the living spaces. On the upper level there are 4 exceptional apartments, they have a large balcony and an outdoor rooftop solarium terrace of up to 60 m2. A unique place where you can enjoy a private pool/jacuzzi. The landscaped area combines a wonderful variety of young local trees such as olive trees, oaks, bitter oranges and centuries-old pines of the protected forest.Features of the flats
The new building is located in Antibes on the top of the hills, in the heart of a residential area. The complex captivates with its green surroundings with pine groves, creating an atmosphere of comfort. Just a few minutes walk from this secluded place you will discover the central part of the city, the delights of the sea coast, the convenience of shopping centers and proximity to fast highways. Enjoy the charm of the hills without losing the dynamics of a big city. For lovers of greenery, next to the complex is the La Valmasque Natural Park, which has 428 hectares of wooded hills and offers excellent places for walks, jogging and picnics. The proximity to Sofia Antipoli makes the Terje quarter a very attractive place with high rental potential.