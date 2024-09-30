  1. Realting.com
  2. Frankreich
  3. New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, Frankreich
von
€270,000
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standards and have a harmonious layout. Privacy is maintained thanks to the independence of "day and night" parts, the open kitchen emphasizes the volume of the living spaces. On the upper level there are 4 exceptional apartments, they have a large balcony and an outdoor rooftop solarium terrace of up to 60 m2. A unique place where you can enjoy a private pool/jacuzzi. The landscaped area combines a wonderful variety of young local trees such as olive trees, oaks, bitter oranges and centuries-old pines of the protected forest.

Features of the flats
  • Producing domestic hot water using a collective heat pump
  • Windows with insulating double glazing
  • Floor tiles made of glazed porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
  • The walls of the bathrooms and showers are tiled up to 2 m high on all 4 walls
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, a vanity table (single or double depending on the plan) and a mirror
  • Closet
  • High quality entrance doors
  • Basements for all apartments
  • Lighting with presence sensors in hallways and staircases
  • Gated residential complex with pedestrian access control using a digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Secure underground parking
  • 2 rooms for bicycles
Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in Antibes on the top of the hills, in the heart of a residential area. The complex captivates with its green surroundings with pine groves, creating an atmosphere of comfort. Just a few minutes walk from this secluded place you will discover the central part of the city, the delights of the sea coast, the convenience of shopping centers and proximity to fast highways. Enjoy the charm of the hills without losing the dynamics of a big city. For lovers of greenery, next to the complex is the La Valmasque Natural Park, which has 428 hectares of wooded hills and offers excellent places for walks, jogging and picnics. The proximity to Sofia Antipoli makes the Terje quarter a very attractive place with high rental potential.

  • 15.9 km from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
  • 3.8 km from Antibes train station
  • 5 minutes from the A8 motorway exit in all directions
  • 600 m from the future tram and bus stop to Sophia Antipolis and the center of Antibes
  • 160 m from the Altana bus stop, line 6 to shopping centers, the center of Antibes, the train station, the port and Juan-les-Pins
Standort des Neubaus
Antibes, Frankreich

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, Frankreich
von
€280,862
Wohnanlage New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€309,000
Wohnanlage Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, Frankreich
von
€276,000
Wohnanlage New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€300,000
Wohnanlage Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, Frankreich
von
€421,900
Sie sehen gerade
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€270,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€469,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors Bike room with electrical outlets Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm Electric blinds in all rooms Windows with double insulated glazing Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting Cabinets with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.
Wohnanlage New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Frankreich
von
€265,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Moderne Wohnanlage, umgeben von viel Grün mit Aufzug und Tiefgarage. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses CCTV Großformatige Bodenfliesen 60x60 cm Reibungslose Farbe Doppelverglasung Fenster Elektrische Rollläden Individuelle elektrische Heizung Thermodynamischer Warmwasserspeicher Badezimmer mit Wandfliesen, Waschbecken und beheiztem Handtuchhalter Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Der Komplex befindet sich im Herzen der lebhaften Gegend von Carnoles, in der Nähe von Restaurants, Geschäften, Stadtdiensten und Unterhaltung, alles Vorteile des Stadtlebens in einer ruhigen Umgebung.
Wohnanlage New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€314,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Der Komplex kombiniert den Komfort der Moderne mit der klassischen Eleganz der Architektur, die das Erbe der Stadt respektiert. Das Gebäude bietet 29 Apartments, von Studios bis zu 3 Schlafzimmern. Der direkte Zugang zur privaten Tiefgarage der Residenz befindet sich neben der Rue Voltaire. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Sicherer Zugriff über Bildtelefon und digitalen Code Reversible Klimatisierung Holzfenster Hochwertige Fliesen im Wohnzimmer, Parkett oder Fliesen nach Wahl in den Schlafzimmern Schlafzimmer mit Einbauschränken Badewanne / Duschraum mit Dusche / Badewanne und Fliesen in voller Länge Handtuchtrockner und hängende Toilette Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Nur einen Steinwurf vom Place Massena und der Straßenbahnlinie 1 entfernt, nur wenige Gehminuten von der Promenade des Anglais, den Stränden und der Altstadt von Nizza entfernt. Galerien Lafayette Nizza Masséna - 200 m Center Commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Platz Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux Fleurs - 800 m
Realting.com
Gehen