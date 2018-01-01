  1. Realting.com
Türkei, Antalya Konyaalti Liman mah 38 sok Antalya Evleri E blok d.6
Schreiben Sie uns
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
2012
Sprachen
English, Русский, Türkçe
Webseite
www.asn.gen.tr
Wir sind in sozialen Netzwerken
Unsere Makler in Türkei
natali@asn.gen.tr
2 Immobilienobjekte
Agenturen in der Nähe
Ünal İnşaat antalya
10 Objekte

Unser Unternehmen ist seit 10 Jahren in Antalya tätig. Wir sind eine Immobilienagentur, in der Sie immer die für Sie geeigneten Optionen finden. Unser erfahrenes und freundliches Personal wird glücklich sein beraten Sie bei Fragen. Unsere beiden Niederlassungen befinden sich in Antalya, den Distrikten Kepez und Doshamalty. Unsere Agentur wählt die besten Immobilienoptionen für Sie in allen Gebieten von Antalya aus. Wir haben ein großes Portfolio mit Objekten für jedes Budget.  Sie können unser Portfolio auf unserer Website www.unalinsaatantalya.com anzeigen.  Für Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul steht die Kundenzufriedenheit immer an erster Stelle. Sie werden vom Anfang bis zum Ende der Transaktion von unseren erfahrenen Mitarbeitern begleitet. Sein Gründer Ali Unal wurde 1990 im Dorf Tefenni Hasanpasha in Antalya geboren und absolvierte die Fakultät für Bauingenieure der Universität in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy

 

Target real estate investment
7 Objekte
Estate Target Immobilieninvestition Einwanderung Co., Ltd. ist eine lokale Immobilieninvestitions- und Einwanderungsgesellschaft in der Türkei. Es hat lange Zeit mit mehr als zehn mächtigen Immobilienentwicklungsunternehmen zusammengearbeitet, um Dutzende von Immobilienprojekten mit Immobilienpreisen und hoher Qualität auszuwählen, und mit großen Investitionswerten in ganz Istanbul. Wir haben ein professionelles Team von Anwälten (, einschließlich chinesischer Anwälte ), die erfolgreich die Einbürgerung von Dutzenden chinesischer Familien beantragt haben. Aus Anwendung der Steuernummer, Eröffnung eines Bankkontos, Hausauswahl, Hauskauf, Rückerstattung der Immobiliensteuer, Anwendung der Einbürgerung, Abrechnungsdienst, Wohnhaft und andere Dienstleistungen, um Ihnen den gesamten chinesischen Dienst zu bieten. Löse alle deine Sorgen.
Keller Williams Platin
1 Objekt
Keller Williams ist ein internationales Immobilien-Franchise-Unternehmen mit mehr als 180.000 Immobilienmaklern, das in 1000 Niederlassungen weltweit tätig ist. 1983 von Gary Keller und Joe Williams mit dem Ziel gegründet, Karrieren aufzubauen, die es wert sind, besessen zu werden, Unternehmen, die es wert sind, besessen zu werden, und ein lebenswertes Leben für seine Mitarbeiter, Keller Williams Realty gehört seit seiner Gründung zu den am schnellsten wachsenden Immobilien-Franchise-Unternehmen der Branche. Mehr denn je wenden sich Immobilienfachleute an Keller Williams Realty, um Bildung, Coaching, Technologie, Kultur- und Vermögensbildungsmöglichkeiten, die ihr Potenzial neu definieren und ihre Karriere in Richtung neuer Höhen treiben.
Kinaci Property
19 Objekte

Kınaci Group Constructıon

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.

Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold. Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.

The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality. Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.

Our objects:

Happy Life Homes; Suite Residence; Marmara Residence; Orange Garden Residence; Dolce Vita Residence; Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
eturkey

RoyalAdrasan JSC ist spezialisiert auf die Auswahl, den Verkauf und die Vermietung türkischer Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien: von preiswerten Apartments über Luxusvillen bis hin zu riesigen Grundstücken. Es hat eine erstaunliche Geschichte: Es wurde 2002 in der Türkei von einem gebürtigen GUS-Amerikaner, Sherikbek Akimov, gegründet und 2003 eröffnete es seine erste Niederlassung in Moskau. Sherikbek kam 1992 in die Türkei, um internationales Tourismus- und Hotelgeschäft zu studieren, und verliebte sich buchstäblich in dieses sonnige, gastfreundliche Land. Obwohl als Ausländer viele Dinge in seinem Studium für ihn schwieriger waren als für Kommilitonen, Er absolvierte eine der besten türkischen Universitäten mit Auszeichnung und begann im Immobilien- und Hotelgeschäft zu arbeiten, die Nuancen seiner beruflichen Tätigkeit verstehen und daraus eine Karriere machen. Er näherte sich der Eröffnung seines eigenen Geschäfts als vielseitiger Profi, der das Land, seine Gesetze und die Hauptmerkmale verschiedener Kategorien von Immobilien genau kennt.

