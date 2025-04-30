Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ústí nad Labem Region, Czechia

okres Usti nad Labem
39
Usti nad Labem
39
okres Most
39
Most
39
95 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a 2+1 apartment with a loggia with a total area of ​​49 m2. The house has …
$57,408
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
$65,918
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
2 + 1 57m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house in one of the most attractive places in Usti nad …
$118,837
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
We offer for sale a 3+1 apartment unit with a balcony with a total area of ​​69 m2. The hous…
$82,701
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 2+1 70 sq.m in the city of Teplitse. The Apartment after repair and…
$104,466
House in Teplice, Czechia
House
Teplice, Czechia
Area 1 100 m²
Exciting Investment Opportunity: Historical Building Reconstruction in the Heart of Teplice …
$413,120
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a fully renovated apartment in private ownership. The apartment layout is …
$65,493
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
apartment 3 + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of a panel house after reconstruction A quiet and profit…
$56,931
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
apartment 2 + 1 62m2 in a brick house on the 3 floor House 2007 built, apartment after compl…
$105,572
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
For sale apartment 3 + 1. 69 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 2nd floor of brick house Apar…
$136,525
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
apartment 2 + 1 51m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator city center, demande…
$98,386
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 61 m ² in the heart of the city of Usti above Labem 7th floor of th…
$58,590
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
$103,913
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 2nd floor brick house + crypt + parking space in the yard The a…
$96,685
3 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet,…
$73,386
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 and a total area of ​ ​ 54.1 m2, located on the fifth floor of a quiet brick…
$115,818
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Offered for sale apartment with repair 2 + 1 on the 2 floor, including the tenant, the apart…
$69,091
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 44m2 on the 11 floor of a panel house Apartment after recons…
$84,015
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 56 m ² in the center of the city Bridge. 3rd floor brick house Apar…
$58,590
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
apartment 1 + 1 26m2, which is located in a quiet part of the city of Most, on the 6th floor…
$37,850
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
apartment 3 + 1 70m2 on the 4th floor of a panel house with an elevator decent, responsible …
$59,567
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
apartment 3 + 1 60m2 on 3 panel house floor apartment after complete reconstruction
$69,644
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale an apartment, in which a complete, successful, expensive renovation was ma…
$66,535
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
1+1, Yavorova street, 34.3 m2, private property. This is a renovated house next to the Kahan…
$37,956
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house The apartment has a share in the lan…
$71,302
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale two-storey apartment 3 + kk 95 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 4th floor of brick…
$165,267
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Heating and hot water is provided by…
$69,091
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
apartment 2 + 1 58m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house In recent years, the apartment has un…
$66,328
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + 1 47m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house with a balcony in the resort area Heati…
$98,939
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a privately owned 2+kk apartment with an area of ​​42 m2, which is located…
$43,761
