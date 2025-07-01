Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Karlovy Vary Region, Czech Republic

okres Karlovy Vary
4
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Meziroli, Czech Republic
Premium Premium
4 bedroom house
Meziroli, Czech Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
We exclusively offer a luxury house of 370 m2 with a beautiful plot of 2053 m2,  located in…
$783,342
Agency
Rezidence Veleslavinska 47
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština
Villa 5 bedrooms in Meziroli, Czech Republic
TOP TOP
Villa 5 bedrooms
Meziroli, Czech Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
We exclusively offer a luxury house of 370 m2 with a beautiful plot of 2053 m2,  located …
$783,362
Agency
Rezidence Veleslavinska 47
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština
House in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
House
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 158 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house of "townhouse" type with a total area of 158 m2, locate…
$348,221
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Nejdek, Czech Republic
House
Nejdek, Czech Republic
Area 170 m²
We offer for sale a three-storey house 10 km from Karlovy Vary in the city of High Stola Hou…
$198,431
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
