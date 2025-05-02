Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in South Bohemian Region, Czechia

Apartment in Lhenice, Czechia
Apartment
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 48 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the 2 + 1 apartment unit on the top…
$94,630
3 bedroom apartment in Tabor, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Tabor, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of T…
$215,012
Close
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 74 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a furnished renovated apartment 3 +…
Price on request
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 77 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of apartment 3+kk in a brick apartment building in the to…
$248,575
Apartment in Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Apartment
Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Area 270 m²
Hotel 270 m ² in the centre of Czech Krumlov Year of Construction & # 8212; 2008 18 beds. 8 numbers
$840,152
Close
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 62 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a bright renovated apartment unit 3…
$185,186
3 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 47 m²
The Apartment with a balcony and planning 3+ kk and with a total area of 47.27 sq.m is Fored…
$132,656
Close
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 75 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the purchase of a beautiful bright apartment in…
$294,305
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment by design 2+kk with loggia and with a total area of 49.3 m2 and locateded on 4…
$153,659
Close
Apartment in Lhenice, Czechia
Apartment
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 52 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a 2 + 1 apartment unit with a balco…
$84,156
Apartment in Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Apartment
Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Area 320 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of the resort town of Czech Krumlov Great that state To da…
$883,817
Close
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
Close
Properties features in South Bohemian Region, Czechia

