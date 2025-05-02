Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in South Bohemian Region, Czechia

okres Ceske Budejovice
11
okres Prachatice
7
okres Cesky Krumlov
3
České Budějovice
6
26 properties total found
Apartment in Lhenice, Czechia
Apartment
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 48 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the 2 + 1 apartment unit on the top…
$94,630
House in Vodnany, Czechia
House
Vodnany, Czechia
Area 151 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a family house near the city center o…
Price on request
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 200 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange an exclusive purchase of a family house with a garden in the villa…
$344,110
House in Hrabice, Czechia
House
Hrabice, Czechia
Area 650 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of established commercial real estate (pension) with a ho…
$384,860
3 bedroom apartment in Tabor, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Tabor, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of T…
$215,012
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 74 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a furnished renovated apartment 3 +…
Price on request
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 77 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of apartment 3+kk in a brick apartment building in the to…
$248,575
Apartment in Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Apartment
Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Area 270 m²
Hotel 270 m ² in the centre of Czech Krumlov Year of Construction & # 8212; 2008 18 beds. 8 numbers
$840,152
House in Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 167 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a bright, equipped residential family…
Price on request
House in Laziste, Czechia
House
Laziste, Czechia
Area 150 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the whole double house in the villa…
$160,736
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 62 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a bright renovated apartment unit 3…
$185,186
3 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 47 m²
The Apartment with a balcony and planning 3+ kk and with a total area of 47.27 sq.m is Fored…
$132,656
House in Radomysl, Czechia
House
Radomysl, Czechia
Area 134 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a cozy family house (cottage) with …
$99,158
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 75 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the purchase of a beautiful bright apartment in…
$294,305
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment by design 2+kk with loggia and with a total area of 49.3 m2 and locateded on 4…
$153,659
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 148 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a family house 4+kk with a terrace, a garden house and…
Price on request
House in Petruv Dvur, Czechia
House
Petruv Dvur, Czechia
Area 550 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The former mill Petr's Court provides you with a restored apartment …
Price on request
House in Otevek, Czechia
House
Otevek, Czechia
Area 267 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of real estate ensemble: 1) Spacious and bright storeyed …
$629,360
House in Lipi, Czechia
House
Lipi, Czechia
Area 109 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the family house 3 + kk with a gard…
$384,815
Apartment in Lhenice, Czechia
Apartment
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 52 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a 2 + 1 apartment unit with a balco…
$84,156
House in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
House
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 101 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of two housing units with 1+1 and 1+kk in a brick apa…
$248,575
Apartment in Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Apartment
Cesky Krumlov, Czechia
Area 320 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of the resort town of Czech Krumlov Great that state To da…
$883,817
House in Majdalena, Czechia
House
Majdalena, Czechia
Area 18 720 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of an agricultural object in Majdalena…
$528,164
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
Area 3 929 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a nice, maintained farmhouse with equipment, which can…
$588,565
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 381 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of a low-energy new building of a housing unit in a double …
$430,138
