Houses for sale in South Bohemian Region, Czechia

14 properties total found
House in Vodnany, Czechia
House
Vodnany, Czechia
Area 151 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a family house near the city center o…
Price on request
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 200 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange an exclusive purchase of a family house with a garden in the villa…
$344,110
House in Hrabice, Czechia
House
Hrabice, Czechia
Area 650 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of established commercial real estate (pension) with a ho…
$384,860
House in Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 167 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a bright, equipped residential family…
Price on request
House in Laziste, Czechia
House
Laziste, Czechia
Area 150 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the whole double house in the villa…
$160,736
House in Radomysl, Czechia
House
Radomysl, Czechia
Area 134 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a cozy family house (cottage) with …
$99,158
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 148 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a family house 4+kk with a terrace, a garden house and…
Price on request
House in Petruv Dvur, Czechia
House
Petruv Dvur, Czechia
Area 550 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The former mill Petr's Court provides you with a restored apartment …
Price on request
House in Otevek, Czechia
House
Otevek, Czechia
Area 267 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of real estate ensemble: 1) Spacious and bright storeyed …
$629,360
House in Lipi, Czechia
House
Lipi, Czechia
Area 109 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the family house 3 + kk with a gard…
$384,815
House in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
House
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 101 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of two housing units with 1+1 and 1+kk in a brick apa…
$248,575
House in Majdalena, Czechia
House
Majdalena, Czechia
Area 18 720 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of an agricultural object in Majdalena…
$528,164
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
Area 3 929 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a nice, maintained farmhouse with equipment, which can…
$588,565
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 381 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of a low-energy new building of a housing unit in a double …
$430,138
Properties features in South Bohemian Region, Czechia

