Residential properties for sale in okres Prachatice, Czech Republic

houses
5
7 properties total found
Apartment in Lhenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Area 52 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a 2 + 1 apartment unit with a balco…
$80,444
House in Lhenice, Czech Republic
House
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Area 200 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange an exclusive purchase of a family house with a garden in the villa…
$330,471
House in Laziste, Czech Republic
House
Laziste, Czech Republic
Area 150 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the whole double house in the villa…
$154,365
House in Lhenice, Czech Republic
House
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Area 148 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a family house 4+kk with a terrace, a garden house and…
Price on request
House in Vimperk, Czech Republic
House
Vimperk, Czech Republic
Area 650 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of established commercial real estate (pension) with a ho…
$369,605
House in Netolice, Czech Republic
House
Netolice, Czech Republic
Area 550 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The former mill Petr's Court provides you with a restored apartment …
Price on request
Apartment in Lhenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Area 48 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the 2 + 1 apartment unit on the top…
$90,879
