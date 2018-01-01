  1. Realting.com
  Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€493,500
6
About the complex

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.

It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.

The residence features large landscaped green areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.

  • City center - 5 km
  • Beach - 4 km
  • Airport - 15 km
  • Restaurant - 500 meters
  • Supermarket - 300 meters
  • School - 1.5 km
  • Golf course - 3 km
  • Mew marina - 7 km
Pafos, Cyprus

